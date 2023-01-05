Outreach campaign raises awareness about the sex trafficking of boys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Studies show that the exploitation of boys is massively under-reported.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and Health and Human Services Director Nick Macchione announced on Jan. 4 that the two departments will be running an outreach campaign in January with the goal or raising awareness about male victims of trafficking.

San Diego County Director of Child Welfare Services Kim Giardina joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details.