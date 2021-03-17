“Outthink Wildfire” aims to eliminate the destruction of communities by wildfire by 2050

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Experts warn that the destruction seen in the past three years is not an anomaly, but a look into the near future.

“Outthink Wildfire” launched by the National Fire Protection Association aims to eliminate the destruction of communities by wildfire by 2050.

Jim Pauley, President & CEO of the National Fire Protection Association joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the comprehensive strategy to address America’s wildfire crisis that lays out five key policy changes that need to be made at the federal, state, and local levels and, if followed, will end the destruction of communities by wildfire over the next 30 years.

“Outthink Wildfire is rooted in two realities – wildfires are going to happen, and the fire service will not be able to extinguish these fires at a pace to save people and property in their path,” said Jim Pauley, NFPA President & CEO. “Voluntary individual and community actions must continue to play a role in overall efforts to reverse the course of loss, but this action alone is not enough to dramatically change outcomes from wildfires in the wildland/urban interface. All levels of government must support these goals if the nation is to reduce the billions in losses that wildfires generate for the U.S. each year.”