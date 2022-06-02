Over 4,000 illegal immigrants entered into the U.S. over Memorial Weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the border crisis continues, the Biden Administration is doing nothing to stop it.
They were set to allow Title 42 to expire, but a federal judge prevented that from happening.
Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has not been silent on the issue, as he has blasted the Biden Administration for not addressing what he described as a growing national security crisis.
“There’s no effort to actually secure the border and to figure out who and what’s coming in when you create a chaotic situation like this, and they have created this through their policies,” Scott said.
US Border Patrol has encountered over 1.2 million undocumented migrants so far in 2022, and Memorial Day weekend saw staggering numbers.
Over 4,000 illegal immigrants entered the country over the holiday weekend, and the numbers don’t seem to be slowing down.
Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to explain what is going on, and why the Biden Administration refuses to do anything.