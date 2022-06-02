Over 4,000 illegal immigrants entered into the U.S. over Memorial Weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the border crisis continues, the Biden Administration is doing nothing to stop it.

They were set to allow Title 42 to expire, but a federal judge prevented that from happening.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has not been silent on the issue, as he has blasted the Biden Administration for not addressing what he described as a growing national security crisis.

“There’s no effort to actually secure the border and to figure out who and what’s coming in when you create a chaotic situation like this, and they have created this through their policies,” Scott said.

US Border Patrol has encountered over 1.2 million undocumented migrants so far in 2022, and Memorial Day weekend saw staggering numbers.

Over 4,000 illegal immigrants entered the country over the holiday weekend, and the numbers don’t seem to be slowing down.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to explain what is going on, and why the Biden Administration refuses to do anything.

Border Wall Update:

Support is coming! Gaps & Gates approved by DHS:

•San Diego Friendship Circle

•San Diego Tijuana River

•El Centro Train Gate

•El Centro New River

•Yuma Hill Gap Closure

•El Paso Train Gate

•RGV Access Gates

More:https://t.co/iMwz58ZANN pic.twitter.com/vXcUi3utYj — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) June 1, 2022

Del Rio Sector Weekend Rewind Apprehensions: ​3976

• Gotaways:​​1,652

• Rescues: ​​47

• Deaths: ​​10

• Criminals:​​16 pic.twitter.com/ScxxpINJOX — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 1, 2022

Over the weekend…

•43 lbs. of Narcotics (Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl)

•9 Large Groups, totaling 1,377 migrants

•4 Warrants

•2 Sex Offenders

•A 2nd Degree Murder Conviction



Agents work around the clock to keep our communities safe.#USBP #BorderPatrol#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/gGmMS7hZ6R — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 31, 2022