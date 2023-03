Over $8 million in prizes available in 19th annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over $8 million in prizes will be available during the 19th Annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle.

Every participant will be guaranteed to win something, and the proceeds go to help families at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.

President and CEO Chuck Day of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the raffle.