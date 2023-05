Over a thousand fans pour into Snapdragon to celebrate San Diego’s newest MLS team





What a sight, over a thousand fans pouring into Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate the news of San Diego’s newest MLS team.

A team that has yet to officially be named, no colors released, or players yet.. quite the turnout and won’t be making their debut until 2025, it was quite the support!

Hear fan reaction and from CEO of the San Diego MLS team Tom Penn on what the moment means.