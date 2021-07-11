Over-The-Line tournament begins Friday for one weekend this year at Fiesta Island





FIESTA ISLAND (KUSI) – One of San Diego’s favorite summer traditions takes place next weekend — and you’re invited (if you’re an adult).

Tom Doyle, 1st Vice President of OMBAC, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming tournament.

The 68th Annual World Championship of Over-The-Line takes place July 16, 17, and 18.

OMBAC encourages everyone to not bring any glass containers, bicycles, bowzers (dogs), babies, boas, bad attitudes, and battles (fighting).