“Over The Line” Tournament returns this weekend

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – The Over The Line tournament is back starting today. While the format will have some changes, event organizers say it’s still going to pack in all the fun and excitement from years past.

OMBAC Vice President Tom Doyle joined KUSI to talk more about the Over The Line Tournament.

68th ANNUAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OTL START TIMES:

DIVISION START DATE START TIME

Men’s Open Fri 7/16 7:30 AM

Women’s Open Sat 7/17 11:00 AM

Men’s Century Sat 7/17 9:00 AM

Women’s CAMilf Sat 7/17 Noon

Men’s Canardly Sat 7/17 10:00 AM

Men’s Cannever Sat 7/17 8:30 AM

Men’s Cadaver Sat 7/17 10:00 AM

Men’s Camummy Sun 7/18 7:30 AM

Women’s Caneasy Sun 7/18

