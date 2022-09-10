Overcast weather makes solar power unpredictable, says Calif. ISO





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A state-wide Flex Alert was issued for the tenth day in a row as of Friday, Sept. 9, which to some San Diegans seems odd considering Friday’s rainy forecast amidst Tropical Storm Kay.

State Senator Brian Dahle (R) joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the state of California’s power grid.

Dahle criticized state leaders for their support of solar and wind energy when, on cloudy days full of rain, solar is an unreliable energy source.

(Below) Larry Elder, Executive Producer of “Uncle Tom II” and political commentator, joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to discuss the state of the liberal agenda, and its affect on California’s electricity shortages.