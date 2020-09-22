Owen Video on latest TikTok deal with Oracle and Walmart

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, President Donald Trump said he supported a proposed deal that would have TikTok partner with Oracle and WalMart to form a U.S. company. There is still a chance that TikTok could be banned in the U.S. as of Nov. 12 if the deal isn’t completed, under the restrictions put in place by the Commerce Department.

However, a restriction to bar TikTok from app stores in the U.S., similar to what WeChat faced, was pushed back a week to Sept. 27 after Trump backed the latest TikTok deal.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the government will ensure that under the TikTok-Oracle-WalMart deal no American’s data ends up in the possession of the Chinese government.

Social Media expert Owen Video joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss TikTok and WeChat.