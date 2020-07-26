Owen Video: Why would U.S. look to ban TikTok?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In early July, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the U.S. was looking at banning certain social media apps, including TikTok.

When asked if he would recommend users download Tik Tok, Pompeo replied: “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The company has said all its data is stored in servers in the U.S. and insisted it would not remove content even if asked to do so by the Chinese government.

TikTok will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

The company said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations “in light of recent events.”

TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities.

The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.

“We have been engaged in a constant evaluation about ensuring we protect the privacy of American citizens. This doesn’t relate to any one business or company,” Pompeo said Wednesday during a press conference at the State Department.

Pompeo also praised other social media companies for refusing to share user data with the Chinese government after it imposed new national security measures in Hong Kong.

Social Media Expert, Owen Video, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on TikTok.