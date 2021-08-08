Owls in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The sheer variety of owl species in San Diego County surprised even Ms. Mallory Lindsay when she was first learning about them.

Ms. Mallory from Ms. Mallory’s Adventures joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the county’s owls and how regular citizens can help conserve the Burrowing Owl, which is in danger of becoming locally extinct in San Diego County.

Burrowing Owls were once so common in the county that in 1921 Burrowing Owls could be seen perched on the sidewalk curb on El Cajon Boulevard.

Citizen conservations can take part in helping Burrowing Owls stay in the county by visiting San Diego Zoo’s Wildwatch Burrowing Owl project.