Owner of Alamo Flags is giving away thousands of patriotic masks ahead of Fourth of July





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If there was ever a contest held for “most patriotic American,” first generation American Mike Ishmael would likely walk away with the trophy.

“I feel blessed. My parents were immigrants and I’m a first generation American. This country has been good to me and I want to give back”, says Ishmael, the owner of “Alamo Flags in Seaport Village, San Diego.

Two years ago, Ishmael gave away 1,000 American flags to the first 1,000 people who wanted them. Last year, he doubled it, giving away 2,000 ahead of Fourth of July weekend 2019.

Since Fourth of July in 2020 is going to be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ishmael is continuing his patriotic giving, but making a slight change.

This year, Ishmael is giving away 1,000 American flags, and 1,000 American flag masks!

“It’s not a simple thing for us to receive this flag. This is something special that would happen in American only”, says Gyatre who’s visiting from India.

When it comes to waving the flag and bleeding red, white and blue, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. “This is the best country in the world. We want to make sure that everyone gets a flag, for free”, says Dean Ishmael, the son of Mike.

Not many people would take money out of the own pockets, but Mike Ishmael is not like most people. “This is no biggie, I come from a family of givers. It all comes back one way or another”, says Mike.

Alamo Flags is located in Seaport Village, in downtown San Diego.

Thanks to their love of country and generosity, the landscape of San Diego will be safer, and have a lot more red, white and blue this 4th of July. “It’s the greatest country on earth, God bless America”, says Mike.

By the way, you don’t have to buy anything to get your free flag or mask!

KUSI’s Jason Austell spent the morning in Seaport Village at Alamo Flags with Mike Ishmael and his son, Dean Ishmael.

For nearly 20 years Mike Ismael, the owner of Alamo Flags at Seaport Village, has been giving out free American Flags to anyone who wants one on the 4th of July. This year you can either get a flag or a patriotic mask. Details on @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/iDXqfkr1HD — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) July 2, 2020