Owner of Beaumont’s finding new ways to help employees amid closures





BIRD ROCK (KUSI) – It’s the holiday season, but businesses across the county and state of California are not feeling the holiday spirit.

The government has shut down businesses and restaurants in the name of public health, leaving business owners being forced to lay off most of their employees right before the holiday season.

The owner of Beaumont’s in La Jolla, Dave Heine, set up a GoFundMe page to support employees who have been let go. Heine said the government has “failed” to help the businesses who have been hurt by their orders.

Heine said they have transformed their services three or four times through the various shutdowns, only to be shut down again.

Heine also owns the Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, but has been forced to close it altogether until the mandates are over, explaining that “it has been brutal.” Heine has been forced to lay off 43 people between his two restaurants, calling it “heartbreaking.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Beaumont’s with more information on their struggles to survive the government ordered shutdowns.