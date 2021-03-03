Owner of Bubs at The Beach, Todd Brown is frustrated with local leadership

SAN DIEGO — Despite considerable improvement in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks, San Diego County will remain in the state’s “Purple Tier”. It was announced Tuesday, as county officials reported 376 new infections and 14 deaths related to the virus.

Posting an adjusted case rate of 10.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people, the county still has to drop below 7 per 100,000 to enter the red tier in the state’s four-tiered reopening system. In the red tier, some indoor businesses such as gyms, movie theaters and indoor dining can reopen.

However, business owners continue to be frustrated with our local leadership and the Governors “tier system”. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with restaurant owner, Todd Brown and got his reaction to the continued COVID-19 restrictions.

Brown says, “It’s obviously disappointing. It seems like intelligent people understand when they’re losing an argument and obviously small businesses have lost the argument with the state of California, the Governor and Nathan Fletcher.”