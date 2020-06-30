Owner of Chula Vista’s Tavern at the Vogue reacts to the County’s order to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness in San Diego County prompted officials Monday to place pause on any additional reopenings through at least August 1 and order all bars, breweries and wineries to close at midnight Tuesday.

During the 4 PM hour, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the owners of Chula Vista Brewery who were disappointed to hear they must closed down again. They told Plante it is “unfair” that Wal-Mart is packed, but breweries who have followed all the guidelines must close.

At 5 PM, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the owner of Tavern at the Vogue, Dr. Gonzalo Quintero, about the County’s new order.

Quintero wants the County to make a clear and concise guidelines for them to follow. His establishment is a restaurant, so he can stay open, but the County’s definition of a meal is way to vague.

