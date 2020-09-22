Owner of Flamin’ Pho and Sushi Bar is tired of the government telling him how to run his business





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego restaurants owners are breathing a sigh of relief after Governor Newsom announced San Diego County will remain in the red tier.

The expected move back to the Purple Tier caused an uproar within San Diego County’s business community, even with some of the Republican elected officials.

On the other hand, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is taking the opposite approach. Fletcher held a press conference Monday stressing the importance of the lockdowns and even said expedited reopening will result in sharp increase of coronavirus death rates.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was in Downtown San Diego where he spoke with the owners of the Flamin’ Pho and Sushi Bar who expressed their frustration with the government ordered shutdowns.

The owner, Tariq Wasimi, told Plante he and his partner have been working 12 hour days, seven days a week trying to keep their doors open, while others are just collecting unemployment checks and making more money than them.

Wasimi said he has experienced extreme difficulty trying to hire new workers, because the government has gave them no incentive to get back to work.

Wasimi attended and spoke at Monday’s “We Mean Business” rally outside of the County Administration Building. He didn’t plan on speaking, but he said hearing other business owners speak about the same struggles he is experiencing, he said he felt inspired and his passion just came out.