Owner of Guava Beach Bar and Grill in Mission Beach is thankful for Mayor Faulconer’s executive order

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently signed an executive order giving restaurants the help they desperately need.

The executive order waived permit fees and allowed restaurants to expands operations to outdoor areas that they weren’t able to serve food on before.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Guava Beach Bar and Grill in Mission Beach where he spoke with the owner, Eric Christianson, and some happy customers.