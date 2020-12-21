Owner of Hacienda Casa Blanca continues to offer outdoor dining in order to survive

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon is one of many restaurants that are feeling the strain and the frustration of the restrictions the state has now put in place. They have reopened and closed several times and at this point they have made the decision to continue to offer outdoor dining.

Owner Cindy Gomez says they have tried takeout and drive thru but were only able to make a fraction of what they typically do, which wasn’t even enough to pay for their utilities. Gomez has put in place all of the necessary protocols to offer outdoor dining and feels it is just as safe as going to any of the big box stores.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Gomez about the change to her business operations live on Good Morning San Diego.

