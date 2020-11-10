Owner of Lakeside’s Cafe 67 says it’s unfair for Newsom to force him to close

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – San Diego businesses are preparing to operate in accordance with the restriction’s in California’s most restrictive, Purple Tier.

The state announced San Diego County is among the counties moving back due to an increase in COVID-19 cases during Tuesday’s press conference. In the Purple Tier, all non-essential businesses will be forced to close their indoor operations.

That includes restaurants, gyms, schools and places of worship.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited Cafe 67 in Lakeside the morning before San Diego County was officially moved back into the most restrictive tier. The owner, Steve Asaro, is very thankful he has a big takeout business, but emphasized the fact that it is going to be very difficult to stay in business.

One of the waitresses at Cafe 67, Ashley James, is frustrated that her job security is now in question. She told KUSI’s Allie Wagner that she wears a mask all day, and so do the employees at Target, Wal-Mart and grocery stores, so what is the difference?