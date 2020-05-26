Owner of Noni Salon Boutique & Spa in Encinitas discusses reopening plans

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that barbershops and hair salons can reopen immediately in counties that have been cleared to move faster on lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The governor’s announcement is part of an ongoing relaxation of orders intended to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

The state’s guidance says customers and workers in barbershops and salons must wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

The owner of Noni Salon Boutique & Spa in Encinitas, Tawnya Proctor, discussed the ability to finally reopen her business and get back to work.

