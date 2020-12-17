Owner of Rudford’s Restaurant reacts to judge’s ruling allowing them to remain open

NORTH PARK (KUSI) -San Diego County Wednesday evening suspended enforcement of provisions of California’s regional stay-at-home order regarding restaurants and live entertainment establishments in response to a court decision.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the state and county are prohibited from enforcing the order against two San Diego strip clubs.

The county issued a statement Wednesday night announcing it was suspending enforcement of relevant portions of the order until it has clarity about the scope of the ruling by Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil.

Wohlfeil, who previously granted a similar temporary restraining order for Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International, wrote in his nine-page ruling that the state of California and San Diego County have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil’s ruling also applied to “San Diego County businesses with restaurant service,” though it was unclear exactly what businesses that portion of the ruling would apply to.

Jeff Kacha, owner of Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park, has spent thousands of dollars to transform his restaurant to abide by the changing regulations, and is happy to hear about judge Wohlfeil’s ruling.

Kacha said they have already reopened outdoor dining, and will probably reopen his indoor dining services sometime this weekend.

Kacha explained, “we are doing the best we can. We are not the pandemic. We do more than any other industry to protect people, to make sure everything is clean to protect people.” Continuing to explain that him and his family are “very, very happy about this outcome.”

Kacha joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his reopening plans in more detail.