Owner of The Bellows restaurant in San Marcos is frustrated with the constant challenge to stay open amid regulations





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – After being shut down for months to “flatten the curve,” restaurants owners across San Diego County, and the state of California, are being forced to move operations outside, or serve take-out only.

Governor Gavin Newsom cited rising coronavirus cases across California as valid reasoning, but many business owners are extremely upset with Governor Newsom’s new order. They recently were able to open, and spent strenuous amounts of time and money getting ready to abide by the regulations to reopen, only to be told to shut down once again.

Restaurant owners, like Ivan Dearzin who owns The Bellows restaurant in San Marcos, told KUSI’s Jason Austell that he is seriously struggling to stay in business, and Governor Newsom’s orders are only making it more difficult.

Dearzin explained, “we’re down back to 30% occupancy, and after this last shutdown, after losing all of this money, and kind of putting nails in our coffin, and just having to re-go through all of this. The morale of everyone is just, you know, hiring people back, firing them, the outlay and the unknown, is just untennable. I mean it’s depressing for all of us.”

Ivan Derezin is the owner of The Bellows restaurant

In San Marcos. Like thousands of small businesses owners in SD county, he's being forced to once again close his doors. How long can this go on before these businesses finally collapse? Details @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/3rbZQ5vHXo — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) July 15, 2020