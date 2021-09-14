Owner of the DOT Cocktail Lounge encourages people to vote in the recall election

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI)- Owner of the DOT Cocktail Lounge is encouraging people to go vote in the recall election. Philanzo King tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon, “If people actually want their voice to be heard, now is the time to go out to the polls, go vote and have their voice heard that way.”

King says it’s important to have your voice heard by voting so no matter what the outcome is, the people who voted had influence in the recall election. “What we’ve suffered over the last year and a half shouldn’t have happened. There’s a lot of things that took place that we’ve never had to deal with before. Now we’re in the unknown but you still have to voice your opinion.”