Owner of the Original Pancake House in Poway peacefully protests his constitutional right to stay open





POWAY (KUSI)- California state health officials are expected to give an update today on whether San Diego County will be entering the less restrictive “red tier.”

A change to California’s COVID-19 reopening schedule means the requirements to enter the red tier have been adjusted. The change means that restaurants are now able to open indoors (25% capacity), gyms, (10%), movie theaters (25%), along with other businesses.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner of the Original Pancake House in Poway on Good Morning San Diego and he discusses how our local government has taken his freedoms away for the past year.

John Lingham tells us how customers thank him for allowing indoor dining. Lingham has received backlash from county health officials and the Sheriffs department for not abiding by the Governors tier system.

However, Lingham says, “I have two daughters and a wife I have to support, our customers don’t want to freeze outside, and I think everything should be about individual choice.”