Owner of The Village SD says they will remain open ‘to fight for the American dream’

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – As Governor Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order continues, more and more restaurants are joining together to push back against the state’s orders.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been leading the fight against the state to gain local control of our reopening process for months, and joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to explain why he is visiting with our local business owners who are standing up against Newsom’s orders.

Tuesday, Desmond was at The Village SD restaurant in North Park with the owner, Alondra Ruiz.

Desmond explained, “quite frankly, I am here to listen to their frustrations and see what we could possibly do to help them because a lot of them have little choices.”

Alondra Ruiz said she doesn’t think she is doing anything wrong, and said she is, “trying to stand up for my employees. So, people order their food in to-go containers, and their allowed to eat it outside on the patio. I don’t think we’re doing anything wrong or anything illegal, we are just trying to fight for the American dream. We are not breaking any laws, and more businesses need to stand up. Really it’s not for me, it’s for my employees.”