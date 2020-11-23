Owner of University City Orange Theory frustrated with government regulations





UNIVERSITY CITY (KUSI) – Orange Theory Fitness in University City is once again moving their classes outdoors to continue operations in compliance with the latest move back into the Purple Tier.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Orange Theory on Good Morning San Diego to hear how the owner, Billy Borja, is coping with the continued government regulation of his business. Borja explained that his classes are limited being forced to move outside, and its disappointing that the government has took away his ability to safely serve his customers.

Borja asked the federal government to take action on relief and says Governor Newsom “should allow us to open.” Continuing, “give us an opportunity to open, and let the general public choose where they want to go take their business, where they want to workout, but don’t take our livelihood away from us. It is devastating our families for sure.”

The owner of @OTFLaJolla says, Governor @GavinNewsom has taken small business owners livelihoods away by the constant shutdowns. “If you look at the numbers and where most cases are coming from… it’s not gyms, restaurants or places of worship.”@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/jjeHflhGlR — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) November 23, 2020