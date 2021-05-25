Owners of Alamo Flags are thankful and proud to celebrate Memorial Day as Americans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alamo Flags has been in Seaport Village since 1990. Each year the owners giveaway one-thousand American Flags to the public. Wherever you are from and whatever you’re into, Alamo Flags has a flag for you.

NFL, NCAA, Auto Racing, Military, State, Country, Holiday and so on. There are many more ways to show your affiliations too as they sell various decals, pins, and t-shirts.

You can also customize your own flag by emailing: sales@alamoflagssd.com

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Alamo Flags and talked with Mike and Dean Ismail on Good Morning San Diego about their love for America and why the upcoming Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays are so important to them.

For this upcoming Memorial Day, the Ismael’s donated $500 to The Wounded Warriors Foundation.

And every Fourth of July, they hand out thousands of free American flags to anyone who wants one.

“We’ve got the best Country in the world. I’m proud of it. We have the best people. Love it or leave it and God Bless America. Anybody that’s not proud to be an American, they need to leave.”

