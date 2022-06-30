Owners of Alamo Flags hand out thousands of FREE American flags ahead July 4th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To get San Diegans in the patriotic spirit, the owners of Alamo Flags are continuing their annual tradition.

Every year, Mike Ismail and his son Dean give away 1,000 American flags to people who want one, for free.

Mike and Dean are immigrants, and say the United States is the best country in the world. So to spread their patriotism, they have made this an annual tradition.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman visited Alamo Flags ahead of Fourth of July weekend to check in with the Ismael’s as they prepare to celebrate America’s birthday.