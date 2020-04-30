Owners of Lucy’s Tavern in Ocean Beach receive surprise send-off honoring 25 years before retirement





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – After 25 years owning Lucy’s Tavern in Ocean Beach, the community came out to bid farewell to Bobby and Mary Cooper.

Bobby and Mary Cooper purchased Lucy’s Tavern in 1994 but it was a popular spot for at least 60 years.

The Coopers doubled the size of the bar and sold strong cocktails. Lucy’s Tavern featured pool, shuffle board, darts, ample tournaments for pool, great music and the locals say it just had a great vibe.

KUSI’s Jason Austell spent the morning with the Coopers as they prepare to move to their new home in Las Vegas.

They will be missed by the Ocean Beach community.

