Owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House are ready to reopen with social distancing guidelines in place





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several businesses across San Diego County, like car washes and landscaping businesses were given the green light to reopen Tuesday, but many other industries are still being forced to stay closed.

The owners of the businesses that must remain closed, like restaurants, are growing weary and frustrated of waiting.

Richard Walker’s Pancake House is a family owned business that has been around since 1948. They have only been closed 75 days, in 75 years, only on Christmas. But the last two months, they have been closed for 60 days!

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Richard Walker Sr. and Jr., owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House, about how he is dealing with the closures, and what he will do in order to safely reopen.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Sr. and Jr. again later on the broadcast who expressed their frustration with the mandated closures in more detail. Richard Walker Sr asked, “what the hell happened with this crazy country, and why did we take the action we did to put the healthy away with the people who have this illness?”

They explain how they are doing everything by the book, adhering to the coronavirus regulations, but the profits they are taking in are “laughable.”

KUSI’s Anna Laurel commented that this second interview shows the intense disconnect between Americans and our policy makers. Watch it below and decide for yourself.