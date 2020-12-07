Owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House upset with state orders to close dining services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New health restrictions are now in effect in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California, shutting down indoor service at restaurants among other closures, due to the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As part of the orders, all Southern California restaurants are forced to close down all dining services. They may remain open for take-out and delivery, but that is simply not enough to keep them in business.

The owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House, Richard Walker Sr. & Jr., are not happy with Newsom’s orders. They told KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon that they have followed all the rules, just to be shut down again. “The ones that are paying the price are family owned, family operated, family funded businesses like ours. Let’s be clear, there is no backup plan for Sr. and I. There’s no corporate backer, there is no person that’s going to come and bail us out, we’re having to survive completely on our own.”

Richard Walker Sr., explained that they are going to have to let go of most of their employees. “You know, we had to tell the staff that we have to cut the crew down to pretty much nothing. It’s one of the hardest things for an entrepreneur to have to tell his staff that they’ll have to go on unemployment.” Adding that it’s “a very painful thing to do as a family owned business.”

