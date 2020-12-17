Owners of The Compass restaurant continue to peacefully protest health orders

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Several business owners throughout San Diego County continue to peacefully protest Governor Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order by continuing to operate.

The Compass in Carlsbad, is among the many restaurants involved.

The owner, Andy Davis, joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss how he is still getting by.

