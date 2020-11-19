Owners Richard Walker’s Pancake House say customers are tired of changing restrictions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County moving back into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines has caused major problems for restaurant and business owners across the state.

The owners of Richard Walker’s Pancake House say even with outside dining available, there are not enough customers coming in. They believe the constant government regulation of their dining experience has caused more and more people to stop dining out altogether.

The once enjoyable dining out experience has been interrupted with constantly changing government regulation, and restaurant owners like Richard Walker Jr., are seeing it at their locations.

As much as the Richard Walker Jr. wanted to defy state orders and remain open, they have opted to follow the restrictions of the Purple Tier at all five of their locations.