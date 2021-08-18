P.B. Backyard Comedy show proves to be unlikely pandemic success story

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – A comedy show that started in the backyard of a home in Pacific Beach has proven to be an unlikely pandemic success story.

P.B. Backyard Comedy launched in the height of COVID-19 with just a small group of friends and two aspiring comedians.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live Tuesday night in Mira Mesa where the show has sold out.

