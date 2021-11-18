PAC ‘Fed Up With Fletcher’ seeks to remove Nathan Fletcher from office





MIDWAY DISTRICT (KUSI) – Community members behind the “Fed Up With Fletcher” coalition united Wednesday evening in a campaign focused on San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

Those who attended have said they want to stop Fletcher’s extreme agenda.

The PAC was founded after the Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting, during which Co-founder Carlos Gutierrez, felt Chair Nathan Fletcher did not listen to the many people who came to speak out against county COVID-19 restrictions.