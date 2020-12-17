Pac-Man to be inducted into the Comic-Con character Hall of Fame





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – PAC-MAN, who became a pop culture icon as the main character of the highest-grossing video game ever, will make a special appearance during the virtual celebration of his induction into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame Dec. 17.

Whether you are a fan of professional video game competitions, or simply have fond memories playing PAC-MAN in the mall, the event will be a chance to recognize the deep cultural impacts and legacy of PAC-MAN. Celebrating his 40th anniversary, the icon is being honored as the original digital game mascot for the enduring impact he has had on the video game industry and the role of storytelling in games.

Comic-Con Museum spokesman, David Glazner, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to tell us more about PAC-MAN’s induction and explain how you can participate.

The public is invited to join the online event on Thursday, December 17 4-6 PM PST.

For more information visit: www.comic-con.org/museum