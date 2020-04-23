Pacific Beach Bikes sees spike in sales amid coronavirus lockdown

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Pacific Beach Bikes has been operating for ten years and the Coronavirus outbreak has spiked business within the last few months. While many and almost all physical activities are closed/cancelled… walking, jogging, and biking are a few things you are able to do around town.

Pacific Beach Bikes is owned by Dan and Heather Zapkowski and they plan to continue selling bikes to the public. You can order online and they will delivery the bikes locally for FREE.

For more information visit: pacificbeachbikes.com

Pacific Beach Bikes has seen a huge spike in business amid #COVIDー19. You can visit their website and order online at https://t.co/JNi8p8aocP! They will deliver locally and are open for business 7 days a week! @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/av4USfsYaB — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) April 22, 2020