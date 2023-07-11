Pacific Beach Ice Cream Company celebrates National Ice Cream month

July is National Ice Cream month. What better way to celebrate than checking out a family owned shop in Pacific Beach. Owned and operated by Dave Wright, the opening of Pacific Beach Ice Cream Company was inspired by his parents’ award winning ice cream shop, Treats, in Nevada City, California.

Founded on the premise of offering the classics done well with unexpected options, customers are encouraged to sample the gamut of unique flavors before choosing their favorite. David makes the ice cream himself daily. He credits love and care to the amazing tastes he has created.