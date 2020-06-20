Pacific Beach Protesters March Against Hate

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) – Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Pacific Beach Saturday to call out racism, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, organizers said.

The “We March Against Hate” protest march began at 9 a.m. at the Crystal Pier, 4500 Ocean Blvd., organizer Armon Harvey said. After marching through the streets of Pacific Beach, the protesters ended up back at the Crystal Pier at noon.

Hundreds of marchers demanded that the Pacific Beach community “become more of a diverse community and stop pushing out Blacks and browns and LGBTQ people,” Harvey said. “Pacific Beach residents and business owners have been pushing the narrative that PB is a white community with no outsiders welcome. We’re tired of them pushing us out.”

Harvey accused many businesses in PB of not hiring minorities for years.

“We’re finally getting people to rally together and to come together for a unity of change,” Harvey said.