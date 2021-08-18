Pacific Classic taking place at the Del Mar Race Track this weekend

DEL MAR (KUSI) – This Saturday the Pacific Classic is taking place at the Del Mar Race Track.

It’s the city’s richest race with the purse for the event already up to $1 million so far.

Joe Harper, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the race.

This year’s winner will receive an automatic bid in the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held at the Del Mar Race Track from November 5 and 6.

The Pacific Classic takes place Aug. 21.