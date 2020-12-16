Pacific Legal Foundation fights for small businesses affected by lockdown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small business owners across California have struggled to survive this year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Gavin Newsom’s restrictions.

But, the Pacific Legal Foundation is now trying to help those businesses by representing clients, pro-bono, affected by by the shutdowns.

Attorney, Luke Wake, detailed what comes next on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Wake said “We can’t abandon the constitution” and the fight is about the “structural limitations of how the government is supposed to work.”

Continuing, “we are nine months into emergency rule from the governor. So I think at this point, I think the courts have to understand that there is a problem.”