Pacific Ridge alum Sierra Enge ready to make waves; being taken by the Wave FC with the No. 13 overall pick





The hometown kid, Sierra Enge’s wildest dreams coming true as the San Diego Wave FC’s drafts her with their 2nd round pick and going No. 13 overall.

Enge was a standout athlete at Pacific Ridge High School in Carlsbad, and went on to play for Stanford women’s soccer team where she was apart of winning three Pac-12 titles and one NCAA championship.

The next chapter? Playing in front of thousands upon thousands at Snapdragon Stadium in the NWSL in front of friends and family.. and alongside someone she has looked up to, Alex Morgan.

The NWSL regular season begins March 25.