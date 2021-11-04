‘Pack the Pantry’ virtual food drive aims to fill the pantries of local college students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Pack the Pantry” is a virtual food drive seeking to take food insecurity off the plate of San Diego’s college students this Thanksgiving.

California Coast Credit Union is collaborating with all local community college campuses and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds directed at filling local college’s food pantries.

Until Nov. 30, patrons can donate at www.calcoastcu.org/news-and-events/pack-the-pantry-2021/, and can even select their college food pantry of choice.

Bob Scheid, Director and Community & Public Relations, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

About 50% of local community college students are grappling with food insecurity, which makes students more likely to miss class or drop out of school altogether.

For more information on the Pack the Pantry virtual food drive, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (858) 495-1600 and ask for Community Relations.