Padres 2022 Fan Fest Watch Party to take place April 7th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Calling all baseball fans! The padres are traveling to Arizona for Thursday’s game against the diamond backs.

But padres fans can still come together for the road opener at the “2022 Fan Fest Watch Party” taking place at Petco Park.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Padres CEO, Erik Greupner, about all the details.

Thursday, April 7 at Petco Park at 5pm

For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest