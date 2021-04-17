Padres activate Tatis ahead of big series against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list in time for the opener of a highly anticipated series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tatis had been out since suffering a partially dislocated left shoulder while taking a violent swing on April 6.

Tatis was in the starting lineup and batting second for the Padres, whose first playoff run in 14 seasons ended when they were swept by the Dodgers in the NL Division Series in October.