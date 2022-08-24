Padres announce “Hall of Family” documentary viewing hosted by the Gwynn family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres announced today that the Gwynn family will be putting on a viewing event featuring the “Hall of Family” documentary hosted by family members of the late Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Padres great, Tony Gwynn.

The event will be on Thursday, September 8, at 6:00 p.m. in Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Tickets are available now for $19 for adults and $10 for kids 14, with all net proceeds benefiting the Tony Gwynn Legacy Foundation.

Tickets: www.padres.com/events