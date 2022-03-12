Padres announce their updated 2022 spring training schedule

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After several grueling months of the MLB and Players Association going back and forth looking for a deal. On Thursday they finally came to a deal.

On Friday they released a statement with their updated Spring Training Cactus League Schedule:

“The San Diego Padres today announced their updated Cactus League schedule for 2022 Spring Training presented by Southwest Airlines ®, the club’s 29th spring in Peoria, Ariz.

The team will begin its 18-game schedule in Arizona with a home game against the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex on Friday, March 18. The Padres will play eight of their 18 games this spring in Peoria, all as the home team. San Diego’s revised Cactus League schedule features nine games against American League opponents and four meetings versus National League West rivals, including a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The Padres will also play back-to-back home weekend games on March 26 and 27 against the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians for their only home weekend tilts of the spring (Sat. & Sun.).

San Diego will break camp following its Cactus League finale against the Chicago White Sox in Peoria on Tuesday, April 5. The Padres will open the 2022 season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, April 7 before returning home for their home opener on Thursday, April 14 against the Atlanta Braves.

Spring Training game times, ticketing information and the full broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming days. For updates on ticketing on-sale dates, hours of operation for the Peoria Stadium ticket office, and additional future updates, fans are encouraged to check www.peoriasportscomplex.com.

Please see the attachment for the updated Padres 2022 Spring Training schedule. The schedule is also available online at www.padres.com. All elements of the schedule are subject to change. “