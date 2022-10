Padres beat Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of the NLCS

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres had everyone in Petco Park at the edge of their seat in Game 21 of the NLCS.

The game started off in favor of the Phillies, but the Padres came back with a fury to take the game 8-5, including back to back home runs late in the game.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with the details.