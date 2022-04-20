Padres become first MLB team to sign a uniform ad deal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have become the first MLB team to sign a uniform ad deal.

Starting in 2023, the right sleeve of the Padres jersey will feature a Motorola log.

ESPN reports, “The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets.”

The Padres bragged about the new sponsorship on their social accounts, but a quick scroll through the comments, and Padres fans are not very fond of the partnership.

Mike Costa joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Motorola patch, and what he hopes to see as they prepare to face the Dodgers this weekend.

Costa explained the Motorola logo is bigger than he expected, and suggests the Padres make it a little smaller.

