Padres broadcaster Mark Sweeney launched new podcast called “Major League Beginnings”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Major League Baseball player and current Padres broadcaster, Mark Sweeney, has launched a new podcast called, “Major League Beginnings” that will encompass all things baseball.

He told us all about the podcast and what he thinks about the status of having a 2020 MLB season in the midst of negotiations between the players and owners.